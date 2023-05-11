The Democratic Party of Sauk County will host a Food and Necessity drive from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo. Non-perishable food and personal care items, such as canned goods, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, soap, toothpaste, and toilet paper will be collected for donation to the Beyond Blessed Pantry. Expired food items cannot be accepted.
Then, at 6 p.m., the monthly potluck membership meeting will take place, all are welcome to participate and meet fellow Democrats. Bernadette Greenwood, past president of The Friends of Devils Lake State Park, will discuss the park, its history, activities, volunteer opportunities, and its future.
For more information, call 608-448-2127.