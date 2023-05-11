The Democratic Party of Sauk County will host a Food and Necessity drive from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo. Non-perishable food and personal care items, such as canned goods, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, soap, toothpaste, and toilet paper will be collected for donation to the Beyond Blessed Pantry. Expired food items cannot be accepted.