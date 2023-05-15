Dems host food drive and potluck

The Democratic Party of Sauk County will host a Food and Necessity drive from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo. Non-perishable food and personal care items, such as canned goods, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, soap, toothpaste, and toilet paper will be collected for donation to the Beyond Blessed Pantry. Expired food items cannot be accepted.

Then, at 6 p.m., the monthly potluck membership meeting will take place, all are welcome to participate and meet fellow Democrats. Bernadette Greenwood, past president of The Friends of Devils Lake State Park, will discuss the park, its history, activities, volunteer opportunities, and its future.

For more information, call 608-448-2127.

Church hosts concert, potluck

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 624 East St., Baraboo, will host Martin Luther College Wind Symphony students at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A potluck supper precedes the concert at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, provided by the membership. The event is free to the public.

For more information, call 608-355-3870.