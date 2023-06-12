The Democratic Party of Sauk County will meet with potluck at 6 p.m. Thursday at S4066 BD, Baraboo. Presentations begin at 6:30 p.m. where discussions will focus on how to amend the U.S. Constitution so that human beings and citizens have our rights and are not drowned out and bought out by big money or big business.
George Penn of Wisconsin United to Amend will show why the U.S. Supreme Court's rulings in these matters endanger our democratic government and suggest actions to take to help overcome the rule of big money in politics and governing.
The public is invited to the presentation and potluck. A member's meeting will be held following the presentation.