The Democratic Party of Sauk County, S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo, will host a meeting with potluck at 6 p.m., presentation by Alexia Sabor, chair of the Dane County Democratic Party, about voter protection and volunteering to be a poll worker in Sauk County Thursday. A member’s meeting will follow.
Democratic Party hosts meeting
