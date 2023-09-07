The Dodge County Center for the Arts, Church Health Services, and the Aging and Disability Resource Center present an outdoor display highlighting dementia awareness. The display features 2,150 flags with each flag representing someone in Dodge County diagnosed with dementia. An increase from 2,000 in 2022. The display is on W. Maple Avenue on the lawns of the DCCA and CHS and runs through Monday.

The display also features a walking tour of the book "Grandpa and Lucy: A story about Love and Dementia" written by Edie Weinstein in English and Spanish.

The ADRC has resources and activities available for the public highlighting dementia awareness. The resources are free and available by contacting Rob Griesel at the ADRC, 920-386-4308 or email rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.

The Dodge County Center for the Arts has two exhibits highlighting mental health awareness - they run through Oct. 1.

The Beautiful Expressions exhibit is artwork created by individuals with mild cognitive Impairment and dementia, and their caregivers.

Elevate is a high vibin’ exhibit featuring the abstract work of Kristina Hernandez. Emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.

Both shows are available to view from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact Kraig Kasten, DCCA, 920-341-6278 or info@dodgecountyarts.org.