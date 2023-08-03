Kirk Kettleson, Jillian Surman and Mikayla Vaughn with Century 21 Affiliated has been awarded the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist certification. The RSPS certification is a nationally-recognized certification awarded by the National Association of REALTORS to real estate professionals who wish to demonstrate and promote their expertise in the resort and second-home specialty. For more information, contact the office at 727 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells, or call 608-253-2121.