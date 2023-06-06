Dells Christian Academy, a ministry of Immanuel Apostolic Assembly, graduates its class of 2023, Bradley Buchholz, Tristan Carlton, William Carlton, and Josie Cordrey on May 20. They were all active in school theater and newspaper and their parents and siblings are alumni of Dells Christian Academy.

Bradley Buchholz, 19, is the youngest child of Joseph and Amy Buchholz of Westfield. He works for So-fine Bovine in Westfield. In August, he will begin working as a general laborer for Central Cable of Waupun.

Josie Cordrey, 18, is the daughter of Rachel Cordrey and Sarah Kaleas of Lake Delton. She works as an attendant at Timbavati Wildlife Park and volunteers at Ochsner Park Zoo. She is enrolled at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, where she plans to major in conservation and ethology - the study of animal behavior.

Tristan Carlton, 18, is the son of Greg and Brooke Carlton of Lake Delton. He works for Kaminski’s Chop House at Chula Vista Resort and plans to attend Madison Area Technical College in the fall or spring for information technology or front-end software development.

William Carlton, 18, is the son of Steve and Michelle Carlton of Wisconsin Dells. He works at the Broadway location of Kwik Trip in Wisconsin Dells and will begin pre-engineering at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County in the fall.