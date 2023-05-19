The DNR has mandated that to assist in improving water quality in lakes, streams and drainage way tributaries to storm sewer system that grass clippings must be directed away from gutters and streets and toward the yard to avoid clogging storm sewer inlets, which can cause flooding problems, and degrade water quality.

If grass is blown into the gutter/street city personnel will remove it and the property owner will be assessed charges for this removal. Warnings are not issued. Review city ordinance Sec. 50-11(b) and Sec. 50-11(e).

For more information, contact Todd Janssen, stormwater utility manager at 920-356-2543.

Noxious weeds and high grass:

Property owners in the city of Beaver Dam, must cut or destroy all noxious weeds or high grass on their lands and on street tree borders adjacent to prevent them from bearing seed or spreading to adjoining properties or in the case of high grass exceeding six-inches in height. Flowers, shrubs, and trees should not be allowed to deteriorate to such a condition as to be a seriously blighting influence. Review Wisconsin Statutes Section 66.96 (4) and 66.60 (16).

The city of Beaver Dam does not cut weeds/grass on request. Anyone requiring cutting service must contract their own work. If the Weed Commissioner must issue an order for noxious weeds/high grass to be cut on your property, and the land out to the road edge, failure to comply within two days will result in a $65 per hour, with a 1-hour minimum charge, plus a $25 administrative fee for each parcel cut.

Second or subsequent cuttings, in the same year, will be charged additional administrative fees; second occurrence, $100; third, $200, and fourth, $400 in addition to the fees above.

For more information, call John Neumann, Parks & Forestry supervisor/weed commissioner, at 920-887-4623.