Dodge County Historical Society Museum, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, will host its annual Lawn Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on the stage set up between the museum and the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce. It is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.
Activities include:
- noon to 2 p.m., live music with Navis & Carney
- noon to 3 p.m., Spiritual Medium Readings with Madam Adela Seer, psychic and intuitive healer
- Antique popcorn wagon
- Root beer floats
- Harness racing horse and rig by Amber Sawyer and her horse, Derek Bromac N
- Old fashioned cars display on the lawn
- 1 p.m., free Historic Downtown Walking Tour with DCHS president Patrick Lutz. Tour meets on the front walk.
For more information, contact Kurt Sampson, curator at 920-887-1266 or email kurtsampson1968@gmail.com.