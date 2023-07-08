The Dodge County Center for the Arts will host two exhibitions and an opening reception from 1-3 p.m. today at 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. The show runs through Aug. 6.

The first exhibit features the works of Beaver Dam native and world-renowned glass artist Jeremiah Jacobs and the second exhibit features the pour art painting and glass fusion art of local artist Jenny Korbar.

Jacobs’ exhibition showcases intricately designed sculptures to vibrant installations, every piece represents a harmonious fusion of craftsmanship and artistic expression.

Korbar showcases her pour painting techniques on very large canvases and in fused glass, giving different perspectives on glass as an art medium. She also teaches classes at the DCCA on the first Sunday of each month.

Admission is always free. For more information, visit dodgecountyarts.org, contact Kraig Kasten at 920-341-6278 or email info@dodgecountyarts.org.