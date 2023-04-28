JUNEAU — The Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association will host its annual law enforcement memorial honoring fallen law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price in service to the communities at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial Site in front of the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. This event is open to the public.

North Main St., in front of the Law Enforcement Memorial, will be closed for the safety of attendees and out of respect for the individuals being remembered at the ceremony.

Chief Justice Annette Ziegler of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is the keynote speaker. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office chaplain Duane Kline of Hartford Bible Church who will conduct the invocation and a combined honor guard team and bugler consisting of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department, and Wisconsin Department of Corrections will be present for a 21 Gun Salute and Playing of Taps.

The following individuals will be remembered:

Officer Gary Maas, Yuma Arizona Police Department; Captain Thomas Beahm, Department of Corrections; Officer Kurth Bentz, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office; Chief Charles Liebenow Sr., Horicon Police Department; Guard David Davies, Central State Hospital – Department of Corrections; Sheriff Herbert Schwantes, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office; Detective Donley Dye, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office; Chief Gene Zangl, Mayville Police Department; Marshal William Gibson, Horicon Police Department; Officer Hugo Lisko, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office; Deputy Sung Bang, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office; Deputy Ralph Zylka, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, contact DCELEA secretary/treasurer Dave Beal, Juneau Police Department, at 920-386-4810 or email dbeal@cityofjuneauwi.gov.