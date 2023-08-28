TimeSlips, a non-profit organization, is working with 31 Dementia Care specialists from 29 Aging and Disability Resource Centers across the state, to provide additional resources for the network of people living with dementia and the caregivers they serve.

Through their evidence-based programs and resources, TimeSlips empowers individuals to connect, engage, and build empathy, ultimately challenging the stigma that many people living with memory loss face.

Friends & Family Training: This free 45-minute online training provides an introduction to TimeSlips and creative communication techniques to weave into daily care practices to create more meaningful moments of connection. Designed with friend and family caregivers in mind, this training focuses on one-on-one care scenarios, visit timeslips.org/trainings/individual-training/families.

Monthly Virtual Friends & Family Gathering: Attend a virtual gathering via Zoom. These events are free and open to everyone, but registration is required. To register, visit timeslips.org/get-involved/events.

Imagination Kits: These kits contain creative prompts for storytelling and conversations that are fun and accessible for all. Books are available to rent free of charge at the ADRC of Dodge County by contacting Rob Griesel.

For more information about this initiative or accessing any of the resources above, contact Rob Griesel at rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4308.

