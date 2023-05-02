On Sunday, July 9, Swan Park in Beaver Dam, will be the site of the 52nd annual Day in the Park Craft Fair with more than 130 vendors exhibiting crafts including jewelry, seasonal artwork, soaps, lawn ornaments, and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. With live music in the band shell, food and snack options from the Beaver Dam Legion Auxiliary Members, CARE of Wisconsin, specialty popcorn, donuts, root beer floats and more.