The Wau Bun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Portage gathered Aug. 19 at the Wisconsin River levee to rededicate its marker commemorating the Marquette-Joliet expedition of 1673.

The monument designating the explorers’ portage from the Fox River to the Wisconsin River 350 years ago has been relocated from the north to the south side of Wisconsin Street/Highway 51 at its intersection with Wauona Trail.

Portage Alderperson Eric Shimpach, DAR State of Wisconsin vice regent Sue Cowan, members of the Illinois-based Jolliett Marquette Expedition III and seven DAR chapters were present.

It was on May 17, 1673, that the expedition led by French missionary Father Jacques Marquette and French-Canadian fur trader Louis Joliet left St. Ignace, Michigan, and paddled 70-plus-miles before reaching the spot where the expedition of seven men left the Fox River to carry their canoes and gear 1.4 miles through an overgrown area where the marker was rededicated. They spent the night of June 13, 1673, at the area of land connecting the waterways, called "wauona" by Native Americans, and "le portage" by the French.

“As cited in the local newspapers in 1905, local Daughters and guests gathered at the courthouse due to a copious rainfall to present to the City of Portage a gift, this memorial marker,” said Sara Reindl. “Under the leadership of the local Wau Bun Chapter regent, Mrs. H.E. Andrews, the ladies of the DAR fundraised and sought donations to purchase this red granite marker, furnished by Mueller Bros. of Portage and at the time was valued at $200.”

“Thirty-five-year-old Father Jacques Marquette, a Jesuit priest, and the 27-year-old philosophy student and fur trader, Louis Joliet, embarked together on an incredible journey,” Reindl said. “Their company of seven were guided by two Miami Native Americans through the winding channel and rice fields of the Fox River, across the portage, and to the Wisconsin River. The guides helped them cross the portage, then left for home.”

Following the ceremony, guests were invited to visit Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters, where the Jolliet (sic) Marquette Expedition III members, Greg Taylor and Dave Watts of Chicago, and Ann Grunbeck-Peterson of La Crosse, were exhibiting a full voyageurs encampment with two Algonquin fiberglass/birchbark canoes, and other historical items.

For more information, call 608-742-2949 or visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org.

