Since 1899, the Wau Bun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has held a Memorial Day Service/Tribute at the Old Fort Winnebago Cemetery honoring the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It is also a time that recognizes local students who demonstrate a keen interest in American History and patriotism.
The DAR Good Citizen Award was presented to James Andrew Peters and the American History Award were presented to Justice Oh, Eddie Bolden, Tristan Brunt of Portage High School; Jasper LaRoche, David Hollenbeck, Jordan Griffin, Cole Zajda, Raph Vogt, Ben Bowers, Kyle Crager, Kashton James of John Muir Elementary School; Jameson Graham, Vivian Luedtke of Lewiston Elementary School; Brooklyn Bindl, Brekken Nachreiner, Anna Waisbrot, Ashlyn Rusch of St. Mary’s School; and Katherine Zieroth of St. John’s School.
The Bartles Middle School Band, Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard, Scout Troop 70, Scout Troop 7070, Marley Eldridge-Cupps played “TAPS,” The Popcorn Corner, WSDAR Vice-Regent Sue Cowan, and the Wau Bun Daughters also participated and contributed to the event.