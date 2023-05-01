Laura's School of Dance in Portage, held its 26th annual spring recital on April 23 at the Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo. The show, “Lights, Camera, Action!,” entertained more than 700 audience members. Members of the pointe class, from left, Elise Sine, Eliana Sine, Ella Shillinglaw, Emma Carroll, Genesis Albrecht, Rachael Johnson and Adalyn Scanlan.