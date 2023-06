The Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League is recruiting local student-athletes and coaches for the 2023 season, and will host Try-Mountain-Biking-Out at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at Riverfront Park, 236 Water St., Sauk City.

There will be a new rider/new parent information meeting, bike fittings led by coaches, and returning riders to take a ride with the coaches and new riders. New riders, male and female, primarily middle school age, from Sauk Prairie, Lodi and Baraboo will be present.