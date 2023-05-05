Road construction for Curie Street, between Madison Street and S. Center Street, is anticipated to begin the week of May 8, weather permitting. The road construction will include complete reconstruction of the pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer. Access to the project area will be limited during construction hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, but will be maintained to the greatest extent possible during off hours.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by October. The construction process involves disconnecting and tying in new water main and laterals, property owners in the immediate vicinity of the work may experience temporary discoloration of their water. This discoloration consists primarily of harmless silt, air, or calcium carbonate and does not affect the safety of the water. Water utility staff will be flushing these areas regularly during the process if these types of conditions are present. Property owners should also expect periodic short term water service shutoffs to accommodate the new water main construction, of which you will be notified 24 hours in advance by the contractor.

Property owners are encouraged to consider finding alternative parking locations for the length of construction. Access will be available at the end of each day, and we will work with you during construction as much as practical. Homeowners should contact Todd Janssen with any health issues or emergency access that would need additional notification of any driveway closure.

For more information, contact Janssen at 920-356-2543 or tjanssen@ci.beaverdam.wi.gov.