Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) presented her 19th annual Joan Ballweg Leadership Scholarship to 12 outstanding students across the 14th Senate District; eight now and four in the future. Recipients of the $500 scholarships actively participated in organizations, local events, and served as leaders in their schools and communities, who are going on to post-secondary education.
Locally, Heidi Cunzenheim, Pardeeville High School, has been recognized as a problem solver and is known to be a hard worker. She has shown leadership by her participation in the Bulldog Stomp charity and has aspirations to be a leader and getting involved in local government.