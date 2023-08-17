HORICON — Horicon Bank appoints Nate Cunniff to its Board of Directors, according to an Aug. 16 press release.

Cunniff is a former senior vice president and head of business banking for BMO Harris Bank. In that role, he led a team of more than 150 bankers who helped businesses in various industries with their financial needs.

He brings more than 30 years of business banking experience to Horicon Bank’s Board of Directors. He has also served as director for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.