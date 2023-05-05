JUNEAU — The Dodge County Master Gardener Association awards scholarships to high school seniors who plan a career in an area of horticulture. Locally, Austin Cramer was awarded a 2023 $1,000 Scholarship.

Cramer, a senior at Dodgeland High School, plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, has been a member of the Dodgeland FFA for six years and an officer for two. He is also a member of Sinissippi 4H. He has been a member of Horicon Youth Trap Team for eight years, earning first-team All-Conference Honors for two years.

For 4 years, Cramer has owned and operated his own licensed game farm in which he raises and sells pheasants and quail. Cramer works on the family farm as well as a landscaping company performing summer maintenance and winter snow removal.

For more information, visit dodgecountymga.com or email dcwimg@gmail.com.