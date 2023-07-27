Sauk County will host a free community event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 on the South Shore of Devil’s Lake State Park, in the Shagbark and White Pine Shelters. The family-friendly event is alcohol and drug-free and open to all Sauk County residents.

“We are working to bring more family and recovery friendly community events to Sauk County,” said Hannah Erdman, co-organizer and health educator with Public Health Sauk County and facilitator of the Support People and Empower Recovery coalition, one of the event hosts.

“There will be time for hiking, swimming, games, fishing, and kayaking. We will also have live music in the afternoon by Jake LaCoste. He will be performing from noon to 2 p.m. For lunch we will have free food and non-alcoholic beverages,” said Ben Miller, case manager for Recovery Support Network Program with Sauk County Justice, Diversion, and Support Programs.

To register, visit bit.ly/dayatdevilslake.

For questions, contact Ben Miller at ben.miller@saukcountywi.gov or call/text 608-963-4048.

Food and beverages provided by Bill Harris from People Helping People and Jayson Pettit from J’s Pub & Grill.