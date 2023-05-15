Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department and the design team from Snyder & Associates will host a Sauk County Farm Education Hub Collaborative Design Meeting from 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 22 in the Community Room of Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg.

The meeting is intentioned to develop a programming and design framework for the Educational Hub at the Sauk County Farm including site connections, programming uses of the site and detailed uses of the 14-acre educational hub, seasonal uses, sequencing of spaces, maintenance, and visitor projections throughout the year. The goal is to gather as many ideas as possible that could occur on the site. Results will be compiled into hand sketches, lists of uses, users, calendars, long-term phasing plans, and seasonal phasing plans.

The design team will plan the Education Hub for ADA access, traffic flow, utilization of native or climate adaptive species, possible edible landscaping, stormwater control, and placement of all features of the plan. The area will provide space for parking, walking paths, educational signage, community gardens, demonstration plots, prairie restoration, educational/event building, outdoor learning space, memorial garden, agricultural production, and more. The design will allow for staged development over a 20-year period as funding becomes available for additional infrastructure.

If attending, contact Cassandra Fowler at cassandra.fowler@saukcountywi.gov or 608-355-4832 as refreshments will be provided.