JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2023 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856 Highway A, Beaver Dam, in the town of Trenton. The collection is for county residents, farms and businesses to dispose of hazardous waste.

Cost is $10 per vehicle for household waste; free for agriculture, but must pre-register; and costs will be assessed for small business-VSQG, pre-registration required.

Pre-register by Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 or visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu.

Safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products and chemicals. This program collects, treats, stores, or disposes of waste in an environmentally safe method through a licensed hazardous waste facility. Products that contain any of the following words can usually identify hazardous wastes: caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.

Acceptable home workshop/garage materials include brake fluid, stripper, glues, thinner, varnish, lacquer, swimming pool chemicals, transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, engine cleaner, contaminated fluids, lead based paint, gun cleaning fluid, turpentine.

Household items accepted are air fresheners, floor polish, spot remover, oven cleaner, moth balls, silver polish, mercury thermometers, dry cleaning fluid, window cleaner, mildew cleaner, nail polish remover, furniture polish remover, fluorescent tubes, oil and metal based paint. Mercury and lithium batteries are also acceptable.

Acceptable damaged, cancelled, banned, or otherwise unwanted agricultural chemicals are 2, 4-D, DDT, 2, 4, 5-T, Silvex, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, wood preservatives, Chlordane, rodent bait.

Items that are not accepted include latex paint, human medical and biological wastes, radioactive materials like smoke detectors, explosives like ammunition, fireworks, etc., alkaline batteries, used motor oil, fertilizer, anti-freeze, compressed gas cylinders, tires, pharmaceuticals, ammunition and TVs and appliances.

Air dry liquid latex paint in the can by removing the lid. To speed up this process, mix oil dry, cement, plaster of Paris or cat litter with the paint. Once dried, dispose of the dried paint/can with household garbage.

For more information, visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.