Council in the Park is set for 6-8 p.m. today at Ochsner Park, 903 Park St., Baraboo, with Common Council meeting at 6 p.m. where attendees can meet the alderpersons and other city officials.

Family activities follow with K9 Riggs, firetrucks, McGruff the Crime Dog, ambulance and police vehicles, food, zoo tours, animal talks and more.

The library will offer a giant bubble activity, program information, book give-away and Friends of the Library membership. Parks and Recreation will offer zoo tours, animal talks, bean bag toss, challenge course races, adult exercise classes and fall registration information.

For more information, visit baraboowi.gov.