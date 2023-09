The Democratic Party of Sauk County will host its meeting Thursday, Sept. 21 at S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo. Assembly member Dave Considine and state Sen. Dianne Hesselbein will discuss happenings in Madison.

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Call 608-448-2127 by 6:15 p.m. for Zoom access. The public is invited to the presentation and to a potluck meal at 6 p.m. A member's meeting will be held after the representatives' presentation.