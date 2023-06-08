The Beaver Dam branch of the American Association of University Women, in collaboration with the Beaver Dam Community Library, invites the entire community to participate in its second annual summer read with the book, “The Gift of Our Wounds: A Sikh and a Former White Supremacist Find Forgiveness After Hate” by Arno Michaelis and Pardeep Singh Kaleka.

The book was selected by the AAUW Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee and Information and Community Services librarian Anita Streich to continue a community discussion about the impact of hate. It is a true story about how Kaleka, son of the Sikh leader who was killed in the mass shooting at the temple in Oak Creek, and Michaelis, former leader of the Milwaukee area skinhead movement, came to an understanding of love and forgiveness to work together for a better world.

AAUW’s first summer read in 2022 introduced, “So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo, and culminated with a panel discussion program open to the public in September. Annette Kamps, chair of the AAUW DEI committee said, “Last year’s program revealed that, just like every other community, Beaver Dam needs to address hatred and prejudice. Feedback from the audience encouraged us to continue the public conversation as we all search for answers and positive action.”

“The committee is asking the Beaver Dam community to help by encouraging their friends, neighbors, and fellow workers to join the read, Kamps said. “The library staff is happy to partner with AAUW for this summer read. We have multiple copies available and we invite anyone to join our library book club that will include a discussion of the book in August,” Streich said.

The AAUW program, open to the public in September, at the Beaver Dam Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., will underline the committee’s theme, “Unity for CommUNITY, and will include the opportunity for community conversation.