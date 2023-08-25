Public Health Sauk County, Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo will host a community health open house from 4:30-7 p.m. Sept 21 at Prairie Landing, Culver Park, 340 21st St., Prairie du Sac. Everyone who lives or works in Sauk County may attend and partake in a free taco meal from Sabor Regio food truck and other free giveaways.

“This evening is a time to share your ideas on how to make Sauk County the best place to live, learn, work and play,” said Jodie Molitor, health educator for Public Health Sauk County, and event organizer. “Stay for the tacos and yard/board games with family and friends or take the kids to the new playground.”