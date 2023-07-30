In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Glazed ham, baked potato, baby carrots, pear slices, cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Beef stew, tossed salad, fruited gelatin, key lime pie, cheddar biscuit.
Thursday: Honey mustard meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday: Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, watermelon slice, cinnamon roll, French bread.
