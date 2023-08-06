In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef bologna, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, pineapple tidbits, applesauce cake, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken patty Marsala, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, fruited gelatin, cookie, dinner roll.
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, petite banana, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread.