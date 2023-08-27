In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, tropical fruit salad, orange sherbet cup, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, green beans, honeydew melon, fudge brownie.
Wednesday: Orange chicken patty, baked potato, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, alexander torte, peach slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Ham roll, baby red potatoes, raw carrots with dip, pear slices, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.