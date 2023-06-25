In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Monday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, corn, peach slices, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice bake-style potato, copper penny salad, cantaloupe slice, coconut cream pie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Thursday: Smoked sausage, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, dinner roll.
Friday: Barbecue chicken patty, brown rice, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, cookie, sliced bread.