In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, ambrosia dessert, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, western corn, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken patty marsala, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Hawaiian meatballs, brown rice, health slaw, coconut cream pie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, peas with pearl onions, honeydew melon, cookie, sliced bread.