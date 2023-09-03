In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Closed, Labor Day.
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, frosted cake, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, cantaloupe slice, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, corn, petite banana, white brownie, dinner roll.
Friday: Meatballs in sweet & sour sauce, baked potato, baby carrots, honeydew melon, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.