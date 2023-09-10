In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, spice cake, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chicken, broccoli & rice casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, watermelon slice, cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, fruited gelatin, applesauce cake, sliced bread.
Thursday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, cole slaw, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, onion rye bread.
Friday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, petite banana, cookie, sliced bread.