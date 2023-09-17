In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Chicken marsala patty, baby red potatoes, peas & pearl onion, tropical fruit salad, frosted cake, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, corn, apple slices, chocolate pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Glazed ham, baked potato, baby carrots, orange, coconut cream pie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Cranberry with kraut meatballs, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, watermelon slice, cookie, dinner roll.
Friday: Pepper steak, cheesy potato bake, broccoli cuts, applesauce, chocolate raspberry torte, sliced bread.