In-person congregate dining is now open Monday-Friday. To reserve a meal, call by 11 a.m. the business day prior, 920-763-2124. For information on home delivered meals, call the ADRC of Columbia County at 888-742-9233.
Monday: Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots with dip, pear slices, red velvet cake sliced bread.
Tuesday: Sweet & sour pork over brown rice, green beans, honeydew melon, cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, peas with pearl onions, apple slices, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, petite banana, frosted cake, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken marsala patty, baked potato, three bean salad, apricot halves, ice cream cup, sliced bread.
