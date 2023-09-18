The Columbus Redbud Players theater group will hold auditions Thursday and Saturday Sept. 21 and Sept. 23 for "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Performances will be held in early December.

Auditions will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the basement of Olivet Church, 313 W. Prairie St., Columbus. Parts are available for children ages 6 and older, for women and for men. Previous experience not necessary. Ages 12 and younger should be accompanied by an adult for the auditions.