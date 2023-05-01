Columbus FFA members participate in the Wisconsin FFA Career Development Event on April 27 at University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Wildlife team of Aren Ekern, Zach Paulson and Brady Volesky and Jake Hodge compete at the state contest. The contest focus was on furbearers and birds. The team had to complete a written test and identify wildlife furs, skulls and mounts then a practicum identifying bird bills and wildlife tracks. From left, Ekern, Volesky, Paulson.