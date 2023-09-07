The Women's Civic League of Portage will host its monthly luncheon meeting on Wednesday at Dino's Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Social hour begins at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon, followed by the program. The meal costs $23, and the tentative menu includes chicken salad croissant sandwich, small salad, soup, dessert and beverage of coffee or iced tea.

The featured speaker is John Gillespie, co-founder of Rawhide Boys Ranch in Wisconsin. After his presentation, he'll sign "Our 351 Sons," the book he and his wife Jan wrote about the history of Rawhide and their experience personally fostering 351 boys over a 35-year-span.

To reserve a spot, contact Joan Jacobson at 608-617-5441 or 4joanjacobson@gmail.com by Sunday. Everyone is welcome.