The Women’s Civic League of Portage will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on Wednesday, May 10 at Dino's Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon, followed by the program. The meal costs $20, including tip, and features dinner rolls, julienne salad, cup of soup, lemon meringue dessert and a beverage of coffee, tea or iced tea.

Portage High School Choral cirector Lyndsey Garske will bring two musical groups to perform.

To reserve a spot call Joan Jacobson at 608-617-5441 or email 4joanjacobson@gmail.com by Saturday, May 6. Everyone is welcome.