Circus World, 550 Water St, Baraboo, celebrates Military Service Day with a special ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27. All active military, reservists, veterans, and their families are admitted free to attend the program, as well as all the shows that day.

The program begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Hippodrome building. Sgt. Maj. Bryan Ward will deliver the keynote address, Circus World director Scott O’Donnell will lead the proceedings with Chaplain Jerry Kinnamon leading an invocation and prayers, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, The National Anthem and a medley of armed forces service songs honoring all branches of the military, sung by Nancy Rago and Dave SaLoutos, accompanied by Circus World Musical director Larry Stout.

A display of patriotic themed circus wagons will be displayed including “America” Steam Calliope and Our Country Tableau.

Stay after the program to enjoy a full day of western circus adventures with “Go West” under the big top performance, plus the Astro-cycle, the Dinky Dew Musical Revue and “Trunk Tales” with the Circus World elephants in their final year. For more information, call 608-356-8341.