Circus Juventas will perform Fool’s Gold at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Al. Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, for the Big Top Parade & Circus Celebration.

Fool's Gold is a thrilling, spectacular display of circus artistry, acrobatics and clowning.

Circus Juventas is one of a youth circus performing arts organization, recognized for providing innovative programming, world-class training, and professional-level performances in a state-of-the-art circus center.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $18 for seniors/students; $12 for children younger age 9; available at eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit https://circusjuventas.org.