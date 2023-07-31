The Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., will host “Skeeter the Clown” at 11:15 a.m. Friday to a program of skits, fun and information about the circus and what life on the road is like. All children in attendance will receive a special coloring sheet.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club - Columbia County/Portage, performs at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Portage.

Advance tickets to the circus available at Piggly Wiggly in Pardeeville; Fort BP in Portage; Jim's BP in Portage; the Portage Chamber of Commerce; the Boys & Girls Club - Columbia County/Portage or online at https://cm-circus.square.site. A portion of advance ticket sales will be donated to the B&G Club.