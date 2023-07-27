Portage United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Church and Briggsville-Moundville UMC will host their annual summer communitywide Ecumenical Vacation Bible School. This year’s theme is “Stellar! Shine Jesus’ Light!”

VBS, for ages 4 to fifth grade, is held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Aug. 4 at Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road. Children can discover how they can shine Jesus’ love and hope in everyday life by participating in Bible activities, singing catchy songs, playing teamwork-building games, making treats, experiencing one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures through drama, collecting glow-in-the-dark Bible Memory Buddies and testing out Science-Fun Gizmos they can take home and play with all summer long.

Children will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day ends with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in for this special time. Kids at Stellar VBS will also join a mission project to provide Bibles for families in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Older students may participate as crew assistants per an application. For more information, call 608-697-3993.