BURNETT — Zion Lutheran Church, N8523 Front St., Burnett, will participate in the National Day of Prayer with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, led by Pastor Josh Frazee and Pastor Tim Sallach. The church will be open for silent, personal prayer from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Prayer resources will be available.
Church participates in National Day of Prayer
