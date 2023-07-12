COLUMBUS — Columbus United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus, will host its free monthly community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, serving sub sandwiches, pasta salad, chips and a summery dessert.

Any monies collected through the freewill offering are used to support future meals and local food pantries.

Anyone interested in donating or helping to prepare, serve, and/or clean up at these community meals is encouraged to contact Mike Toth at 920-296-7629. Assistance and donations appreciated.