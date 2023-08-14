COLUMBUS — Columbus United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus, will host its free monthly community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, serving an all salad offering with a cheese and sausage plate. Salads include cucumber, pasta, seafood, fruit, ramen Asian and more.

Any monies collected through the freewill offering are used to support future meals and local food pantries.

Anyone interested in donating or helping to prepare, serve, and/or clean up at these community meals is encouraged to contact Mike Toth at 920-296-7629. Assistance and donations appreciated.