On Saturday, there will be a craft sale and harvest market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and brat fry from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, breakfast of pancakes, eggs two ways, sausage, ham, hashbrowns, fruit, bakery, coffee, juice or milk offered from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $13 for adults, $8 for ages 6-12 and free for age 5 and younger. The craft sale and harvest market continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with raffle drawing at 2 p.m.