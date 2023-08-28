American Bank awarded Church Health Services with a $10,000 grant for its expansion and renovation of the Mental Health Clinic on Aug. 14.
“Our mental health clinic has experienced a 52% increase in clients over 2022. That has created difficulties in accommodating all our patients and staff in the current configuration of our building. This expansion when completed will include a reception area, waiting room, and will add several confidential therapy spaces. By utilizing our space more efficiently, we are better able to serve our current and future clients,” Thea O’Connor, executive director, said.
For more information about CHS, visit churchclinic.org or call 920-887-1766.